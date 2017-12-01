Boost your digital advertising ROI

Marketer education

– Need to educate the marketer (advertisers/agencies) on where specific data is coming from (transparency of origin).

Business Model – Product vs Service vs Hybrid offering

Hyper-Growth – Growth and competitive pressures have left many DSPs scrambling to scale their business processes, software quality control, and customer support to keep up with their published roadmaps.

The inconsistency of media supply, both for volume and quality – DSP’s need to have consistency in the media to effectively optimize the campaign based on available data. Despite the massive growth of RTB supply, the huge discrepancy in media values puts upward price pressure on the higher quality supply sources.This forces DSPs to bid on lower value media which is more winnable, but often does not perform very well since most DSPs only get paid when/if their advertisers win the ad impression.