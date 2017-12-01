Boost your digital advertising ROI

A platform for marketers, media buyers and affiliates! Manage your ad campaigns across display, mobile and video advertising channels.
Frequently Asked Questions About DSPs and Us
Demand-side platforms are technology systems that let advertisers manage advertising inventory, maximize ad performance and pricing (through bidding) and consolidate user tracking (across several ad networks).
- Pick a DSP that can target audiences in a particular geo-locations
- That also has access to 3rd-party audience data so you can target your specific demographics
- You may also want to check if DSP support rich media ads
- What is the minimum ad spend?
- How friendly is the user interface? Is it simple enough so that a fifth grader can navigate through it?
- Support – DSP may help you launch your first campaign and assist you if you there are problems in your campaigns?
With respect to how DSPs work, specifically the audience targeting capabilities, it is made possible using a technology known as real-time bidding (RTB). With RTB, every time a page load on a publisher’s website, the ad space on the page is auctioned off to the highest bidder in real time — meaning milliseconds. The bidding process is conducted by the ad exchange, and the bidders on the ad space do so via DSPs. In the entire process, the advertiser never has to interact directly with the publisher.
In other words, DSPs are the bidders on behalf of advertisers, and the ad exchanges and SSPs are the auctioneers on behalf of publishers. In all of this, the actual “goods” being auctioned off are the people (or audiences) viewing the publisher’s ad inventory.
Well, it is the best choice for companies and businesses that want to minimize production costs, save up on research and development, enter market as soon as possible, or for companies that do not have a special registration or licensing. As a conclusion, I may add that there are many advantages White Label DSP has to offer.
Business Model – Product vs Service vs Hybrid offering
Hyper-Growth – Growth and competitive pressures have left many DSPs scrambling to scale their business processes, software quality control, and customer support to keep up with their published roadmaps.
The inconsistency of media supply, both for volume and quality – DSP’s need to have consistency in the media to effectively optimize the campaign based on available data. Despite the massive growth of RTB supply, the huge discrepancy in media values puts upward price pressure on the higher quality supply sources.This forces DSPs to bid on lower value media which is more winnable, but often does not perform very well since most DSPs only get paid when/if their advertisers win the ad impression.
Measurement of value – DSPs are still not sophisticated when it comes to attribution modeling, a critical component of display ad value measurement.
Really the advantage of using a white-label DSP is that it allows you to show your client something that looks proprietary. In terms of its performance, there will be no change as white labeling is usually just adding a logo, changing colors, and maybe how your pixels look like.
Usually, media resellers, trading desks, and agencies use white-label DSPs.
